China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 9 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on Thursday, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said on Friday (Mar 5).

All of the new infections were imported cases originating from abroad, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 from 14 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,952, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement