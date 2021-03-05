China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases
SHANGHAI: China reported 9 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on Thursday, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said on Friday (Mar 5).
All of the new infections were imported cases originating from abroad, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 from 14 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,952, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
