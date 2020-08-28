China reports 9 new mainland COVID-19 cases, all imported

SHANGHAI: China reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on Aug 27, compared with eight a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday (Aug 28).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new infections were imported cases involving travellers from overseas, marking the 12th consecutive day of no local transmissions.



The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 85,013, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases, down from 19 a day earlier.

China, however, does not count these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.



