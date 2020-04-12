China reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, a jump from previous day

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Apr 11, up from a total of 46 new cases a day earlierChina's National Health Commission said on Sunday (Apr 12).

Ninety-seven cases involved travellers from overseas.



The commission said in a statement that 63 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were reported on Apr 11, up from 34 the previous day.

Mainland China's tally of infections now stands at 82,052, while the death toll stands at 3,339.

China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported no new deaths on Saturday.

