China reports African swine fever in pigs transported to Jiangsu province

BEIJING: China has confirmed a new case of African swine fever in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the agriculture ministry said on Friday (Apr 17).

The outbreak, detected in Muyang county in Jiangsu, was founded in 17 hogs illegally transported from outside the province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in statement.

The outbreak killed 3 of the pigs, the ministry said.

African swine fever has reduced China's pig herd by at least 40 per cent and continues to spread, posing risks for farmers who want to restock their herds.

