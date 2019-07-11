China reports African swine fever outbreak in Hubei province

China confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in Hubei province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday.

The disease, which kills almost all pigs it infects, occurred on a farm of 102 pigs in Tuanfeng county in the east of the province.

China has reported more than 140 outbreaks of the deadly disease since the first case in August last year, although many believe it is much worse than officially reported.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Christian Schmollinger)