BEIJING: African swine fever has infected 185 pigs on a farm in Wuhu city in eastern China's Anhui province, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday.

The infection killed 80 of 459 hogs on a farm in Wuhu's Nanling county.

Transport of hogs and related products has been banned in the affected area, said a notice on the ministry's website.

(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Alison Williams)