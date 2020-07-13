China reports eight new mainland coronavirus cases as of July 12

BEIJING: Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of the end of Jul 12, up from seven reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Monday (Jul 13).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infection involving travellers from overseas, the same as the seven cases a day earlier. The capital city of Beijing reported no new confirmed cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The Commission also reported six new asymptomatic patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms, compared with five a day earlier. China does not consider such patients as confirmed cases.

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 83,602, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

