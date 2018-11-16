China reports first African swine fever case in wild boar

BEIJING: China said it had found African swine fever virus in a dead wild boar in Jilin province, the agriculture ministry said in a statement released on its website on Friday, the nation's first case confirmed among wild hogs.

The new case was found in Baishan city, Jilin province, in northeastern China, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

Local authorities have inspected neighboring areas where wild boars frequent and carried out a comprehensive sterilization of all pig farms in the area, the statement said.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by David Evans)