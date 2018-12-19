China reports first African swine fever outbreak in Guangdong province

BEIJING: China's confirms first African swine fever outbreak in Guangdong province, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday

The case, found in a slaughterhouse in the city of Zhuhai and killed 11 pigs, is the first outbreak of the highly contagious disease reported in the southern province

China has reported some 90 cases of the deadly virus since early August

