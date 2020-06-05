China reports five new COVID-19 cases, three asymptomatic cases for June 4

SHANGHAI: China reported five new COVID-19 cases and three new asymptomatic infections for Jun 4, the health commission said on Friday (Jun 5).

The National Health Commission said all five of the new cases were imported, involving travellers from overseas. For Jun 3, China had reported one confirmed case and four asymptomatic cases.

China does not count asymptomatic cases, people who test positive for the coronavirus but do not exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, as confirmed infections.

The total number of infections in China stands at 83,027. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.



