China reports four new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-May 21

SHANGHAI: China recorded four new coronavirus cases on May 21, up from two a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Friday (May 22).

China also reported two imported cases from the previous day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NHC reported 35 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 31 a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to-date stands at 82,971. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.



On Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will address his nation on the coronavirus, economy and other high-stakes issues to kick off an annual legislative session in the shadow of the global pandemic.

Li's annual "work report" is China's answer to the US "state of the union" address and comes with China still recovering from the COVID-19 outbreak that erupted on its soil, paralysing the world's second-biggest economy and sparking global criticism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The speech before 3,000 delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) begins shortly after 9.00am (0100 GMT) in Beijing's cavernous Great Hall of the People, and is closely watched for new policy developments.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​​

