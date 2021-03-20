China reports four new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported four new COVID-19 cases on Mar 19, the country's national health authority said on Saturday (Mar 20).

The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to eight from five cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,087, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

