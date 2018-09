BEIJING: China has reported a case of H5N6 avian bird flu on a poultry farm in southwestern Guizhou province, the nation's agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

Local authorities culled 32,352 birds at the farm following the outbreak, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Mark Potter)