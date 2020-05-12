China reports just one new COVID-19 case, in traveller

SHANGHAI: China reported just one new coronavirus case for May 11, down from 17 a day earlier, according to data on Tuesday (May 12) from the National Health Commission.

The new case was an imported infection involving a traveller returning from overseas. The previous day, China reported seven new imported cases.

Fifteen new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were reported, versus 12 the previous day.

The total case toll now stands at 82,919 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

