China reports more African swine fever outbreaks in Beijing, Sichuan, Shaanxi

BEIJING: More African swine fever cases have been detected in the capital Beijing as well as in the provinces of Sichuan and Shaanxi, the agricultural ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 158 pigs were reported killed by the highly contagious disease at farms affected in these regions.

China has reported more than 70 cases of the disease since early August. The disease does not spread to humans.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)