China reports new African swine fever case in Guangxi region

HONG KONG: China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported a new case of African swine fever on a farm in the southwestern region of Guangxi on Monday.

The farm, in a district of Cen Xi city, had 120 pigs and two had already died of the disease, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China, the world's top pork producer, has seen its hog herd shrink by a third since the uncurable disease arrived in the country more than a year ago.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Meg Shen; Editing by Edmund Blair)