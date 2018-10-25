China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Guizhou province

BEIJING: China reported a new African swine fever outbreak in the province of Guizhou on Thursday.

The new case, the first confirmed in the southwestern province, was found on a small farm with 10 pigs in Biji city, Guizhou, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website.

China has reported more than 40 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease since early August.

