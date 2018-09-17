China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Inner Mongolia
BEIJING: China's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday a new African swine fever outbreak had been reported in northern China's Inner Mongolia region.
Eight hogs were dead and 14 were infected as of Sept. 16, the ministry said.
China has banned the transport of live hogs and pig products from regions bordering provinces that have reported swine fever outbreaks in recent months.
(Reporting by Beijing monitoring team; Editing by Mark Potter)