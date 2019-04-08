China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Xinjiang region

BEIJING: China said on Monday (Apr 8) it had confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in Xinjiang region, as the highly contagious disease spreads through the world's largest hog herd.

The outbreak in Yecheng county in the northwestern province killed 39 animals on a farm of 341 pigs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.



Advertisement

The ministry late on Sunday confirmed the first outbreak of African swine fever in the country's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The disease was found in two counties and one district of the city of Linzhi, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement; Linzhi is in southeastern Tibet near the border with India.

A total of 55 pigs have so far been killed in the Tibet outbreak, it added.

China, home to the world's largest hog herd, has reported well over 100 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease across the country since last August, although remote, high-altitude Tibet had previously remained untouched.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The southern island province of Hainan, as well as China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, have yet to report any African swine fever cases.

The disease is deadly for pigs but does not harm humans.

