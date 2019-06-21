China reports new African swine fever outbreaks in Guizhou province

BEIJING: China's southwestern province of Guizhou has reported new outbreaks of African swine fever in two villages, the agriculture ministry said on Friday (Jun 21).

The new outbreaks have killed 82 pigs and infected 114 more at farms in the two villages, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

This is the third report of African swine fever outbreaks in Guizhou province since the beginning of June.

China has reported more than 120 outbreaks of the deadly disease in all of its mainland provinces and regions as well as Hainan island and Hong Kong since it was first detected in the country in early August last year.

