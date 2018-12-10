China reports new African swine fever outbreaks in Shaanxi, Guizhou provinces

BEIJING: China's agriculture ministry said on Monday two new African swine fever outbreaks were reported in Shaanxi and Guizhou provinces.

The new case in Shenmu city of Shaanxi province killed 19 of 33 pigs present on a farm, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

Advertisement

The case in Guiyang city of Guizhou province killed 5 of 26 pigs present on a farm, it added.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)