China reports new African swine fever outbreaks in Sichuan, Qinghai provinces

BEIJING: China's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday two new African swine fever outbreaks were confirmed in Sichuan and Qinghai provinces.

The new case in the city of Bazhong in Sichuan killed 19 of 117 pigs present on a farm, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

The case in the city of Xining in Qinghai killed 14 of 69 pigs present on a farm, it added.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)