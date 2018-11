BEIJING: China found three new African swine fever cases on pig farms in Hunan, Jilin and Jiangxi provinces, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday.

A combined of 194 pigs were killed out of 1,093 in these three provinces, said the ministry.

China has reported around 50 outbreaks of African swine fever since early August.

