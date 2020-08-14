China reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

People wear protective masks as they walk along a shopping street in a historic part of Beijing, China, Jul 30, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

SHANGHAI: China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug 13, up from 19 on the previous day, the country's health authority said on Friday (Aug 14).

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 22 of the new cases were imported, versus 11 a day earlier.

It also said 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been found on Thursday, up from 20 the day before.

China's total number of cases now stands at 84,786. The official death toll is unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

