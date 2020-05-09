China reports one new coronavirus case, 15 asymptomatic cases

BEIJING: China reported one new coronavirus case for May 8, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Saturday (May 9).

One new imported case was recorded on May 8, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for Friday, versus 16 the previous day.

China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,887, while the death toll from COVID-19, the disease it causes, remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

