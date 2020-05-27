China reports one new mainland COVID-19 case vs seven a day earlier
SHANGHAI: China reported one new confirmed coronavirus case in the mainland as of end-May 26, up from seven a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.
It also reported 28 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 29 a day earlier.
The new confirmed case was an imported one. The seven reported a day earlier were also all imported.
The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,993. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
