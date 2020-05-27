China reports one new mainland COVID-19 case vs seven a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported one new confirmed coronavirus case in the mainland as of end-May 26, up from seven a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

It also reported 28 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 29 a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new confirmed case was an imported one. The seven reported a day earlier were also all imported.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,993. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement