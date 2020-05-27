China reports one new mainland COVID-19 case vs seven a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers in protective suits are seen a checkpoint at the entrance to a residential compound following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jilin, Jilin province, China May 25, 2020. Picture taken May 25, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ]

SHANGHAI: China reported one new confirmed coronavirus case in the mainland as of end-May 26, up from seven a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported. 

It also reported 28 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 29 a day earlier.

The new confirmed case was an imported one. The seven reported a day earlier were also all imported.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,993. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/aa

