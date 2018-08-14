China reports outbreak of foot and mouth disease, culls 173 pigs

BEIJING: China's Ministry of Agriculture reported on Tuesday an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in its central province of Henan.

The O-type strain of the disease was found in five pigs at a slaughter plant, leading to the culling of 173 pigs, the ministry said, adding that the outbreak was under control

That is the seventh case of the O-type strain of the disease found in livestock this year

