China reports rise of new COVID-19 cases with 11 imported infections

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 11 confirmed and four new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases by the end of Jun 10, the National Health Commission said on Thursday (Jun 11).

All the new confirmed cases involved travellers from overseas, the commission said in a statement.

A total of 3 new confirmed and 5 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported a day earlier.

The tally of mainland infections now stands at 83,057 with the death toll unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus but do not show symptoms, as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

