China reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Asia

China reports seven new COVID-19 cases

People wearing face masks walk past a construction site following the outbreak of coronavirus disea
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past a construction site following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Bookmark

China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Dec 16, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday (Dec 17).

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,777, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​

Source: Reuters/ta

Tagged Topics

Bookmark