China reports six new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported on Wednesday (Jul 15) six new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Tuesday, up from three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, down from five a day earlier.

As of Jul 14, mainland China had a total of 83,611 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.



