China reports three new COVID-19 cases, down from seven a day earlier

Asia

China reports three new COVID-19 cases, down from seven a day earlier

A woman wearing a face mask is seen on a street following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus dise
A woman wearing a face mask is seen on a street following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bookmark

BEIJING: China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 13, down from seven cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted - two in the northeastern Liaoning province and one in Jilin province that borders Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 12 from eight a day earlier.

The total number of cases now stands at 82,929 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark