China reports two new coronavirus cases, 20 new asymptomatic cases

BEIJING: China reported two new coronavirus cases for Tuesday (May 5) and 20 new asymptomatic cases, data from the national health authority showed on Wednesday.

This compared with one new coronavirus case and 15 new asymptomatic cases reported a day earlier. The two new cases were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with one such case a day earlier.

China's total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,883, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the National Health Commission said in a statement.



