China reports two new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported two new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jul 10, compared with four cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Saturday.

Both of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. There were no new deaths.

China reported four new asymptomatic patients, up from three a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 83,587 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The death toll remained at 4,634.

In Beijing itself, the government reported no new cases for Jul 10, the fifth straight day of zero new cases as the city curbs the spread of the disease.

