China says to roll out rare earths policies as soon as possible

BEIJING: China's state planner said on Monday (Jun 17) it will study and roll out relevant polices on rare earths as soon as possible.

Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), made the comments at a press conference in Beijing, without giving details on the policies.

The government resolutely opposes any attempt to use products made with China's exported rare earths to suppress the country's development, Meng added.

Rare earth elements are used in a wide range of consumer products, from smartphones to electric car motors, as well as military jet engines, satellites and lasers.

Rising tensions between the United States and China have sparked concerns that Beijing could use its dominant position as a supplier of rare earths for leverage in the trade war between the two global economic powers.

China supplied 80 per cent of the rare earths imported by the United States from 2014 to 2017.

China is home to at least 85 per cent of the world's capacity to process rare earth ores into material manufacturers can use, according to research firm Adamas Intelligence.

It would take years to build enough processing plants to match China's processing capacity of 220,000 tonnes – which is five times the combined capacity of the rest of the world.

Alternative processing plants would struggle to compete with China's low costs in the future, should trade tensions abate.