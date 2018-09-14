China's foreign minister, head of state planner met with Venezuela's Maduro

China's foreign minister and the head of the National Development and Reform Commission held a meeting on Friday with visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Relevant departments and companies from the two nations signed multiple agreements during the meeting, the ministry said, without giving details.

Maduro is visiting China to discuss economic agreements as the crisis-struck oil producer seeks to convince China to disburse fresh loans.

