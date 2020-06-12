China's Hubei province to further lower COVID-19 emergency response level

BEIJING: The government of China's central Hubei province said on Friday (Jun 12) it will lower its COVID-19 emergency response from level II to level III effective from Saturday.

Hubei, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has no confirmed cases over the past 24 days, the government said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elsewhere in China, the Beijing city government reported on Friday two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the second straight day of new infections being reported in the Chinese capital.

In its fight against the coronavirus, China is building hundreds of testing laboratories and stocking up on tests to ramp up screening for the virus, even in healthy people.

China is looking to make testing universal, available in every corner of the mainland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Procurement documents and official notices show it is sharply expanding its testing capability, already the world's largest, extending it even to rural health facilities as it looks to revive the economy after an unprecedented plunge in the first quarter.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram