China's Liaoning culls 8,116 hogs after African swine fever outbreak

BEIJING: Northeast China's Liaoning province has culled 8,116 hogs after an outbreak of African swine fever earlier this month, the provincial animal husbandry bureau told Reuters on Wednesday.

No new cases of the deadly fever have been discovered in provincial capital Shenyang, where it has been contained so far, since the outbreak on Aug. 3, a spokesman for the bureau said, confirming a report in the state-run People's Daily.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)