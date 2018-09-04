China's parliament chief to visit North Korea as Xi envoy

China's parliament chief, Li Zhanshu, will visit North Korea on Saturday as President Xi Jinping's special representative, state news agency Xinhua said.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People&apos;s Congress (NPC), gets r
Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), gets ready to speak at the closing session of the NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Li will attend celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the country, Xinhua said on Tuesday.

In a separate reports, the North's KCNA news agency said Li would visit "from Sept. 8", without saying how long he would stay.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

