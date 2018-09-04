China's parliament chief to visit North Korea as Xi envoy

China's parliament chief, Li Zhanshu, will visit North Korea on Saturday as President Xi Jinping's special representative, state news agency Xinhua said.

BEIJING: China's parliament chief, Li Zhanshu, will visit North Korea on Saturday as President Xi Jinping's special representative, state news agency Xinhua said.

Li will attend celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the country, Xinhua said on Tuesday.

In a separate reports, the North's KCNA news agency said Li would visit "from Sept. 8", without saying how long he would stay.

