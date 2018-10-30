China's Premier Li to meet heads of IMF, World Bank on Nov. 6

China's Premier Li Keqiang will meet the heads of IMF, World bank and World Trade Organization in Beijing as part of an annual meeting on Nov. 6, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Li will also meet the head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to discuss the global economic situation and the protection of the multilateral trading system, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a daily briefing.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk)