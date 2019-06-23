China's President Xi to attend G20 summit from Jun 27 to 29

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Japan next week, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Sunday (Jun 23), giving the first official confirmation of his attendance at a gathering where he is expected to meet US President Donald Trump.

The G20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on Jun 27 to 29. Xinhua did not give further details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xi's meeting with Trump could be pivotal to getting negotiations back on track to de-escalate the US-China trade war.

