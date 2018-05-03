China's senior diplomat meets with North Korea foreign minister - KCNA

North Korea's state media said on Thursday that China's state councillor Wang Yi met with the North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in Pyongyang where they discussed bilateral ties and issues regarding the Korean Peninsula.

SEOUL: North Korea's state media said on Thursday that China's state councillor Wang Yi met with the North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in Pyongyang where they discussed bilateral ties and issues regarding the Korean Peninsula.

The report from state news agency KCNA did not go into detail on the issues discussed.

