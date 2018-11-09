China's Sichuan province bans live hog, hog product imports to prevent African swine fever
BEIJING: China's Sichuan province has banned the import of all live hogs and hog products from other regions to prevent African swine fever, the provincial government said in a notice posted on its website on Friday.
The ban was effective from Nov. 8 and comes after several provinces bordering Sichuan reported outbreaks of the highly contagious disease.
Sichuan in China's southwest is the nation's top hog producer.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton)