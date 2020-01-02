China's top steel city Tangshan issues orange smog alert

BEIJING: China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan, in the country's northern province of Hebei, on Thursday (Jan 2) issued an orange alert for pollution due to deteriorating weather conditions, according to a local government notice.

Orange alerts, the second-highest after red in Hebei's three-tier pollution warning system, require companies to take action to cut emissions and in some cases restrict output, although the province has a "positive list" exempting thousands of firms from production cuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The alert is in place from 8am (0000 GMT) on Thursday, according to the notice on the Tangshan government website, which said the lifting of the restrictions would be announced separately

