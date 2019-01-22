China's top steelmaking city issues level 2 smog alert

BEIJING: China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan issued a second-level or "orange" pollution alert on Tuesday (Jan 22) in response to a wave of smog expected to blanket the region, local government-backed media reported.

The alert will take effect from Jan 22 until Jan 25.

Steel mills will have to curtail sintering operation by 30 per cent to 60 per cent, or even shut down, based on their emission levels.

Other industrial plants in coke, cement, casting and pharmaceutical sectors were also ordered to reduce output during the alert.

Diesel-fuelled trucks will also be restricted from transporting commodity materials, the media report said.

