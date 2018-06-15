China's Xi says hopes US, N.Korea keep making effort for political resolution

China President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday he hopes the United States and North Korea keep making unremitting efforts for a political resolution to the Korean Peninsula issue, Xinhua news agency said.

China is willing to keep playing a positive, constructive role to promote the political resolution process, Xi added.

Xi also said he hopes the United States would handle trade friction cautiously and appropriately.

