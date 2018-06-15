China's Xi says hopes US, N.Korea keep making effort for political resolution

Asia

China's Xi says hopes US, N.Korea keep making effort for political resolution

China President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday he hopes the United States and North Korea keep making unremitting efforts for a political resolution to the Korean Peninsula issue, Xinhua news agency said.

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo and China&apos;s President Xi meet in Beijing
China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

China is willing to keep playing a positive, constructive role to promote the political resolution process, Xi added.

Xi also said he hopes the United States would handle trade friction cautiously and appropriately.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

