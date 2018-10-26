China's Xi says Japan relations back on 'right track': State media

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday (Oct 26) that bilateral relations with Japan had returned to the "right track" and China would ensure the positive momentum continues, state media reported.

Xi, who made the remarks while meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, added that a healthy and stable relationship was in line with the interests of both countries, state radio reported.



This is the first full-scale Sino-Japanese summit since 2011.



China's President Xi Jinping speaks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not seen) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China October 26, 2018. Nicolas Asfouri/Pool via REUTERS

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks with China's President Xi Jinping (not seen) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China October 26, 2018. Nicolas Asfouri/Pool via REUTERS

Earlier on Friday, both countries signed a broad range of agreements including a US$30 billion currency swap pact, amid rising trade tensions with Washington.

Abe and Premier Li Keqiang also agreed that Japan and China would work together to achieve denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula.

The pacts were reached on Abe's three-day visit to Beijing as the two neighbours looked to carve out new areas of cooperation and seek new ways to promote trust, which has been fragile at times since diplomatic relations resumed in 1972.



"From competition to co-existence, Japan and China bilateral relations have entered a new phase. Hand in hand with Premier Li, I would like to advance our ties forward," Abe told reporters after the pair met on Friday morning.



On his part, Li said efforts in advancing China-Japan ties should "persevere unremittingly to prevent the appearance of new twists and turns" so that previous efforts did not go to waste.

"The Chinese side is willing to work with the Japanese side to return to a normal track, and maintain the stable, sustained and healthy development of bilateral relations," Li said, adding that he had held candid discussions with Abe since his arrival on matters of mutual concerns.