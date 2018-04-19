China's Xi urges 'objective' probe into suspected Syria chemical weapons attack

China's Xi urges 'objective' probe into suspected Syria chemical weapons attack

Chinese President Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister Theresa in a telephone call on Thursday that there needs to be a comprehensive, just and objective probe into a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, state television reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab at the Grea
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 16, 2018. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

