China's Xi urges 'objective' probe into suspected Syria chemical weapons attack
Chinese President Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister Theresa in a telephone call on Thursday that there needs to be a comprehensive, just and objective probe into a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, state television reported.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Nick Macfie)